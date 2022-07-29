Rhythm Communications LLC is Growing Again with New Campaigns, New Accounts and New Hires
Q2 and early Q3 successes of the PR and marketing firm indicate 2022 to be best year to date
With continued successes in public relations, social media, content marketing, event management, and more, Rhythm is set to have one of our most successful years-to-date by the close of 2022.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhythm Communications LLC is proud to announce that it continues to progress by experiencing sales growth within accounts along with new accounts in the past quarter, despite the economic predictions in the market overall. Under the leadership and creativity of Rhythm Managing Partner & Chief Marketing Officer Amy Parrish, Rhythm recently received recognition in Expertise’s list “Best PR Firms of Atlanta” for the third consecutive year.
— Managing Partner & Chief Marketing Officer Amy Parrish
In Q2 and Q3 2022 alone, the firm has aided in the execution of 11 major events and campaigns for its client roster that includes, is but not limited to:
- Barberitos’ brand ambassadorship with University of Georgia National Champion and first round NFL draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Davis
- Caring for Others distribution at the South Atlanta Food Bank, sponsored by Trulieve in Atlanta
- Chris Singleton Book Tour for “Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game”
- Chris Singleton pre-game reading at Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Green Boom’s exhibition at the Greener Manufacturing Conference in Atlanta
- Lifetagger at HFTP’s Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference in Orlando, Fla.
- The “Where is Lora Lee Michel” LA Times Sunday edition cover story
- NextDoor 100 Atlanta Block Party Event in Atlanta
- QualiTech Environmental demonstration at the Spill Control Association of America (SCAA) annual meeting in Savannah, Ga.
- Rapha Clinic ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament, sponsored by CareTrack in Carrollton, Ga.
- Rome PAM Studios Grand Opening event in Rome, Ga.
“I’m immensely proud of the expansion Rhythm has experienced in the past few months by growing most of our existing client business while adding new accounts,” Parrish said. “I’m honored to deliver for our clients with such a smart, creative and hard-working team and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our firm.”
In addition, Rhythm Communications has secured relationships with new clients that are unique and up-and-coming in their respective fields including:
- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach of Sister Diamonds LLC
- Game Changers Foundation
- Jo Ann Herold, author of “Living On A Smile: 16 Ways to Live a Big Life and Lead with Love”
- Master Minded Women
- Michael McCathren, author of “6Ps of Essential Innovation: Create the Culture and Capabilities of a Resilient Innovation Organization”
“At this pace, the firm should exceed last year’s success, and Rhythm recently hired two additional team members to begin in August,” Parrish said. “With continued successes in public relations, social media, content marketing, event management, and more, Rhythm is set to have one of our most successful years-to-date by the close of 2022.”
For more information about Rhythm Communications, the company’s objectives, services, clients or news please visit rhythmcommunications.com or follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com