Berlin Barracks / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A3004287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Jerry Partin
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2248 hrs, July 28, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road in Plainfield
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person
PERSON OF INTEREST: Ellsworth Spear
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Search efforts have begun in an attempt to locate a 69 year old male who had been missing since 1630 hrs. on Thursday afternoon. The male who was identified as Ellsworth Spear was training his hunting dogs on Gore Road in Plainfield. Spear told his wife he needed to retrieve one of the dogs and had not been heard from since. The Vermont State Police were called to assist in locating Spear at approximately 2248 hrs. Spear was described as wearing a blue denim shirt and blue jeans and stand approximately 5’10” and 250 pounds.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Fish and Game have been searching through the night hours and will resume search operations this morning.
A photo of Spear is attached to this release.
Anyone with information on Spear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
Lieutenant Jerry Partin
Station Commander St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Tel. 802-524-5993
Fax 802-527-1150