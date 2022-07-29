Octopus Network Foundation to award 250k to five Web3 start-ups Fall 2022
Free Web3 Entrepreneurial Course now accepting registrations until August 13th
Application and attendance are free! We ask for no investment but your dedication to your concept and willingness to build an Appchain testnet with Substrate!”TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Octopus Network has announced August 13, 2022 as the official registration deadline for its 4th quarterly held Accelerator Program. The Octopus Accelerator Program conducts four open Global Web3 Entrepreneurship Camps each year, providing $1 million in funding to 20 outstanding Web3 application chain entrepreneurial teams annually.
— Octopus Accelerator
Accelerator Program courses are free and open to any Web3 founder, team, or developers interested in developing their project from concept to testnet by building in Substrate.
Participants are paired with industry experts as they navigate course workshops on critical topics such as Web3 Product Design, Brand Marketing in the Web3 Era, Crypto Community Building, Token Engineering, Regulation in the Crypto World, Fundraising, UX, and more.
The Accelerator Program culminates in Showcase Day where the top 10 teams demo their MVP for a chance to win one of five Octopus Star Prizes and 50k in funding each. Any Web3 entrepreneur interested in learning how to launch their Web3 idea and willing to build with Substrate is welcome to apply.
The Octopus Network is a multichain, interoperable cryptonetwork for launching and running Substrate-based, EVM compatible, application-specific blockchains, aka Appchains. The Octopus Accelerator is a global Web3 startup community of entrepreneurs launched by Octopus Network and funded by the Octopus Foundation to help Web3 entrepreneurs take their first steps in bringing utility to Web3.
Suzanne Leigh
Octopus Network
10-401 2468
email us here