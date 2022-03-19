Octopus Network to Sponsor and Present at the 2022 AIBC UAE Expo in Dubai

Submit Release
Octopus Network, a multichain cryptonetowork, announces that it will both be a sponsor and exhibitor at 2022 AIBC UAE, Dubai, March 20-23.

It is easier and more cost efficient than ever to deploy your application as its own native blockchain and be connected to all other chains using Octopus Network”
— Aaron Ting, Marketing Director, Octopus Network
TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the beginning of the blockchain event season in Dubai. Octopus Network, a multichain cryptonetowork, announces that it will both be a sponsor and exhibitor at 2022 AIBC UAE — Dubai, March 20-23.

2022 AIBC UAE expo draws leading figures of cutting edge technology from the emerging tech world of the Middle Eastern metropoles. It aims to unite policy-makers, developers, C-suite executives, and legal experts from the thriving AI and Blockchain sectors with inspiring keynote speeches, workshops and networking events.


“The expo seeks to create the foundation that the Industrial Revolution 4.0 can be built upon.” — 2022 AIBC UAE


The Octopus Network is a multichain cryptonetwork for launching and running Substrate-based application-specific blockchains — appchains. Appchains in the Octopus Network benefit from flexible and cost-effective leased security (LPoS), out-of-the-box multichain interoperability, complete infrastructure, and a ready-to-be-engaged community.

An appchain, or application-specific blockchain, is an independent blockchain specifically used for a certain set of custom-designed applications. Appchains allow developers many options for optimization in the design of their application chains, such as governance frameworks and economic models — including those at the bottom of the technology stack.

Octopus Network believes that the most suitable technology stack for blockchain gaming is an EVM-compatible application chain because, after seven years of development, EVM has had time to shake out bugs, to become the most mature, reliable, and mainstream.

Although an Appchain with EVM is developed with smart contracts, it can still enjoy the benefits of one application per chain such as faster processing capabilities and full customization potential to achieve the best user experience.
At the 2022 AIBC UAE expo, the Octopus Network will be sponsoring a dinner for ten Blockchain Gaming projects.


2022 AIBC UAE Venue: THE FESTIVAL ARENA (By the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City)

Octopus Network Exhibition Booth: B14 (Opposite from Gamefi stage)

Date: March 20-23

The United Arab Emirates prioritizes bleeding edge technology through both opportunities for funding and attractive taxation schemes. With the 2022 AIBC UAE expo being a nexus of entrepreneurs and investors, it has positioned itself as a catalyst of the blockchain future in the Middle East.

