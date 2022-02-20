Huobi Incubator to Cosponsor Spring 2022 Octopus Accelerator Program
Huobi Incubator teams up with Octopus Accelerator program to offer a $12,500 Huobi Prize to one selected team in addition to Octopus Star Prizes of $50,000.
Octopus Network believes the strength and wisdom of the community to be greater than that of any individual or team.”TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octopus Network has announced the launch of its Spring 2022 Batch of the Octopus Accelerator Program in partnership with Huobi Incubator and Huobi’s Web3Scholarship. The six-week program will begin on February 28th, 2022. Applications are accepted until February 26th.
World-Class Mentors — Web3.0, Application Token Engineering, Tech, Decentralized Governance, and more…
The Octopus Accelerator Program is a collection of open and composable courses and seminars available to Substrate developers and Web3.0 teams worldwide. It’s a quarterly program meant to accelerate the realization of promising blockchain projects into the Web3.0 space.
During the first Octopus Accelerator Course in Fall 2021, many Octopus Network Accelerator founders led their companies to achieve outstanding results. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fall 2021 Accelerator Program participating founders were able to launch testnets, build communities, and raise funding from leading investors.
The top five graduates of Fall 2021 were each awarded the $50,000 Octopus Start Prize. For the Spring 2022 Batch, Huobi Incubator will also be sponsoring a prize.
Octopus Accelerator Star Prizes + Huobi Incubator Prize
Each Accelerator batch of courses culminates in Showcase Day when the startups present their projects to a carefully selected, invite-only audience. The judges of Showcase Day will select five projects to receive the Octopus Star Prize of $50,000 worth of grants each. Additionally, the Spring 2022 Batch will offer a $12,500 Huobi Prize presented to one selected team.
Applications for Spring 2022 are open until February 26th
The Spring 2022 batch is now accepting applications. The Spring batch will start on February 28th and conclude on April 9th, with the Showcase Day on April 18th. Applications for the Spring 2022 batch ends on February 26th. Apply for the Octopus Accelerator Spring 2022 batch here.
For every team accepted to the Accelerator Program, top mentors are provided along with updated online video courses. The Octopus Network will work intensively with the teams to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors.
The Octopus Accelerator Program does not take any equity or tokens from its participants. The program will award $1M worth of grants to 20 outstanding Web3.0 Appchain teams every year. Our goal is to offer the best support to Appchain teams to polish their product, build communities, and become the next big thing in Web3.0.
About Huobi Incubator and Web3 Scholarship
Huobi Incubator is a full-cycle incubation program that combines industry research, investment management, and early-stage accelerator services. Its funding platform, Web3 Scholarship, is committed to funding Web3 builders and providing support with funds, incubator mentorship, and token listing opportunities for early-stage projects.
About Octopus Network
The Octopus Network is a multichain cryptonetwork for launching and running Web3.0 application-specific blockchains — appchains. Appchains in the Octopus Network benefit from flexible and cost-effective leased security (LPoS), out-of-the-box multichain interoperability, complete infrastructure, and a ready-to-be-engaged community. The Octopus Development Team has successfully built IBC for Substrate and collaborates with many public chain projects in R&D building crosschain bridges in particular.
