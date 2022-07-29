Two Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Sarah M. Moore and Patrick R. Runge, both of Omaha.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert B. O’Neal.