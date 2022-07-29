Delegates from Uganda Airlines completed the RVSM Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance Requirements course
SAS is pleased to share details about the delivery of the RVSM Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance Requirements courseSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to share that the RVSM Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance Requirements course was completed by 21 delegates from Uganda Airlines.
The course was carried out as a webinar by the knowledgeable SAS instructor Aleksandr Rudnev on 10 June 2022.
What was the training about?
This course was designed to provide the delegates with an understanding of the regulatory requirements to control and manage all RVSM maintenance-related elements. They will gain knowledge of the requirements related to Quality & Safety organisational obligations including Quality Assurance (QA) & Quality Control (QC). After completing the training, the participants will be able to Implement Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to RVSM Maintenance OPS.
More details: RVSM Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance Requirements – 1 Day course
About the instructor
Aleksandr Rudnev is an aviation professional with over 12 years of experience in the field. Currently, he is an auditor in the Quality Department of the EASA Part-145 approved Baltic Maintenance. Since 2015, Rudnev has been sharing his industry knowledge as an Instructor for FL Technics, covering subjects like Train the Trainer, Human Factors, and EASA Safety Management System (SMS) Requirements.
About Uganda Airlines
Uganda Airlines is the flag carrier of Uganda. The company is a revival of the older Uganda Airlines which operated from 1977 until 2001. The current carrier began flying in August 2019.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008 Sofema provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as an enabler to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination. Over the years the company has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. By the end of 2021, Sofema issued over 60,000 certificates of course completion to their delegates.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and their sister company Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com currently provide 550+ Classroom & Webinar courses available together with over 250 online courses.
