Carbon Nanotube Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the carbon nanotube market size is expected to grow to $6.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.05%. According to the carbon nanotube market analysis, increasing demand for lightweight and low-carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to drive the market.

The carbon nanotube market consists of sales of carbon nanotubes by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the hybridized carbon atoms that are arranged in hexagonal structures that consist of cylindrical large molecules that can be formed by a rolling single sheet of graphene or a double sheet of graphene. They possess strong structural, mechanical, and electronic properties due to their nano-sized physical attributes, such as small size and low mass.

Global Carbon Nanotube Market Trends

Continuous R&D activities to capture applications such as glass-ceramic, structural steel, and others is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the carbon nanotube industry overview, the companies are increasingly investing in R&D activities for the development of innovative carbon nanotubes to meet the fast-growing demand from various end-use industries and strengthen their market position. For instance, OCSiAl, a Luxembourg-based nanotechnology company, is planning to invest $300 million in the establishment of a new graphene development centre, which will be focused on developing innovative carbon nanotube technologies for niche industries such as batteries, industrial coatings, and other end-use industries.

Global Carbon Nanotube Market Segments

The global carbon nanotube market is segmented:

1) By Product Type: Single Walled Nanotubes, Double Walled Nanotubes, Multi Walled Nanotubes

2) By Technology: Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD), High Pressure Carbon Monoxide, CoMoCAT, Floating Catalyst, Others

By End-Use Industry: Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy and Storage, Chemical Material and Polymers, Medical, Structural Composites Applications, Others

By Geography: The global carbon nanotube market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co., Ltd., Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., LG Chemical Limited, Carbonics Inc., DexMat, Inc., Zeon Corporation, Raymor Industries Inc., Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd., Arry International Group Limited, and Nanocyl SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

