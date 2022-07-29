Chester and Adrian Hosted the Fourth Vantage Point Webcast With Vantage Circle

Vantage Point Webcast with Chester and Adrian, Epi 4

Vantage Circle successfully conducted its fourth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, USA,P Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 27th July 2022.

We are delighted to have such prestigious guests for our 4th webcast and enlightened by their shared points.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, successfully conducted its fourth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, USA, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 27th July 2022.

Chester and Adrian, in the episode, addressed “Key To Continuous Growth: Driving Employee Engagement With Effective Performance Management.” The industry experts and thought leaders discussed managing employee engagement, why it is crucial for higher employee performance, and how it can translate to continuous business growth.

Chester Elton is a #1 Bestselling Business Author, #4 among the world’s top leadership experts and #2 among the world’s top organizational culture experts.n the last two decades, Chester has helped some of the world’s most successful businesses engage their employees to execute on strategy, vision, and values.

Adrian Gostick is a global thought leader in corporate culture, leadership, and engagement. He is the founder of the workplace training and consulting company The Culture Works and author of the New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestsellers All In, The Carrot Principle, Leading with Gratitude, and Anxiety at Work. In 2021, Adrian was ranked as a top 10 Global Guru in Leadership and Organizational Culture.

The fourth episode welcomed the following guest speakers:

Dorie Clark, #1 Communication coach in the World, Thought Leader and Business Professor

Stephane Charbonnier, CHRO, L’Oréal USA

Anne Gotte, Vice President, Global Talent Management, Bumble

“We are delighted to have such prestigious guests for our 4th webcast and enlightened by their shared points. Through the Vantage point of the HR experts, Vantage Point webcast aims at devising solutions to overcome and build a better workplace,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

For more information: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.