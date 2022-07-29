Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Prepares Community for Hurricane Season and Beyond with “Just in Case” Bags
For Second Consecutive Year, Bags Filled with Non-Perishable Food Items and Household Necessities Distributed to Alpert JFS Clients in the Community
Alpert JFS is committed to combatting hunger and need in our community”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) has announced that for the second consecutive year the agency will be distributing “Just in Case” Bags to the clients it serves in the community, including seniors, Holocaust survivors, and families in need. The Food Pantry Committee at Alpert JFS first launched this project last year to ensure clients are ready in the event of storms or other emergencies. JFSComForCare, a private-duty home health care agency, is the sponsor of the “Just in Case” bags program.
Non-perishable food, household necessities and personal hygiene products are collected from Alpert JFS’ two Kosher Food Pantries located in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Volunteers then assemble the “Just in Case” bags, then deliver them to its clients around Palm Beach County. This year, the bags will be assembled on August 11 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Alpert JFS, 5841 Corporate Way, West Palm Beach. Volunteers will deliver the bags to homes throughout north Palm Beach County on August 17 and 18.
“We are beyond grateful to the community at large for their many donations of food and other household necessities to the food pantry that helps neighbors and those in need,” said Belinda Lasky, Director of Volunteer Leadership & Food Insecurity at Alpert JFS. “Alpert JFS is committed to ending food insecurity and hunger in our Jewish community in a respectful and dignified way.”
Specific items included in the “Just in Case” bags are shelf-stable milk, cereal, protein or granola bars, bottled water, applesauce, JFS flashlight, hand sanitizer, chip clip, and information about Alpert JFS.
“Alpert JFS is committed to combatting hunger and need in our community,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “We provide food and essential items throughout the year to individuals and families who are struggling with food insecurity. It is especially important during storm season. The face of food insecurity may be homebound elderly living on meager incomes but can just as easily be young families facing financial challenges, setbacks or job loss.”
For more information about the “Just in Case” bags, please contact Belinda Lasky, Director of Volunteer Leadership & Food Insecurity at Belinda.Lasky@alpertjfs.org or 561-713-1893.
More information about the Alpert JFS food insecurity program and the kosher food pantry can be found online: https://www.alpertjfs.org/food-insecurity/
About Alpert JFS
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.alpertjfs.org or call via phone at 561-684-1991.
About JFSComForCare
JFSComForCare is a private-duty home health care agency dedicated to improving the lives of seniors in our community and helping those who wish to remain at home age safely in place. The agency serves those living in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. Their personalized care plans and meticulous selection of the most highly qualified, responsible, reliable and compassionate caregivers make them a premier provider of home care services. Each team member undergoes a rigorous hiring process, including skills assessment, background checks and ethics testing. Once they’re part of the team, they’ll receive ongoing training to expand their knowledge and expertise in the industry. Learn more at https://jfscomforcare.com.
