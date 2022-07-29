El Paso Area CBP Officers seize a combined 78 pounds of hard narcotics

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized a combined 78 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine on two separate unrelated incidents.

"The drug smuggling threat is consistent, but CBP officers are continually stepping up and stopping these significant drug loads," said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. "Drug interdiction is an important part of our homeland security mission."

The first seizure occurred on July 20 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a CBP officer along with his canine partner conducting primary inspections encountered a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. Following a CBP canine alert, CBP officers discovered 68.21 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

The second seizure occurred on July 21 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing when CBP officers conducting pre-primary inspections encountered a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. Upon intensive search by CBP officers and a CBP canine, packages were discovered in the vehicle containing 10 pounds of cocaine.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 36 fugitives from justice. The arrests made were for dangerous drugs, kidnapping, assumed identity, assault bodily injury, property theft, sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault on a child.