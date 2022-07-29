Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 100 Block of 35th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle and suspect were later located by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 25 year-old Tyrick Garvin., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

