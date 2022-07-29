St. Albans Barracks// Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07.25.2022 @ Approximately 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Montgomery Village
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Randall Ovitt
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.) Timothy Malloy
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07.28.22 at 1652 hours Malloy reported an incident that occurred on Monday. The Vermont State Police met with Malloy acquiring his account of the event and photographs of his injuries. Malloy sustained a deep gash to the back of his head requiring stiches.
Vermont State Police spoke with St. Onge, 52 of Montgomery, VT. He provided his account of the incident.
The basis of the incident was Malloy showing up to the garage of his employer, Randall St. Onge. A negative interaction took place and St. Onge physically contacted with Malloy. This action resulted in Malloy sustaining a large deep wound on his head.
St. Onge was issued a flash citation per the request of the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 1, 2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.