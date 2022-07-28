Governor Abbott Commends Passage Of Critical Semiconductors Legislation

TEXAS, July 28 - July 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement commending the United States Congress for passing the CHIPS Act of 2022 to promote the research, development, and fabrication of semiconductors within Texas and the United States.

"Texas is a beacon of innovation and has remained the nation's leading exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for eleven years in a row. The passage of the CHIPS Act of 2022 will leverage Texas' investments in the semiconductor industry and encourage more semiconductor-related companies to operate in the Lone Star State. In addition to enabling Texas and the United States to create even greater economic potential, this Act will further cement a secure semiconductor supply chain in our country and strengthen national security by decreasing our dependence on foreign production. I want to thank both Senator Cornyn and Representative McCaul for their leadership in passing this critical legislation, charting a course for greater opportunities for generations of Texans and Americans."