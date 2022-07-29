Redefining Community With Kounotori

Kounotori Token Donation drive wallet information

Kounotori Token's Community has set up a Listing Donation Wallet to fast track High Profile Listings.

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an Altcoin Cryptocurrency launches, they usually put liquidity in Uniswap or another smaller DEX to secure a listing on its platform, and when funds and prices increase, they are hopeful to be listed on a top-tier exchange such as Bitmart, Crypto.com, and Coinbase, however, these exchanges charge high fees and require specific criteria to be met ranging in price from $50,000 to $100,000 or more. Kounotori is no different in this aspect, with the Developers stating that once they reach a specific Market Cap ($5,000,000), they will pursue listings on upper-tier exchanges.

Every project has its loyal supporters, but Kounotori Token stands out for having a unique community where many investors work selflessly to see the token thrive. For example, members of the community were able to connect with Ledger Live to have the token listed on its application. These members were also able to set up a meeting with Bitmart and negotiate a deal for a reasonable listing fee and flexible terms of payment.

The community has also set up a donation wallet towards this listing, with a goal of $35,000, with half ($17,500) due by the 1st of August. As of writing, they have reached $14,792.50, with many community members dedicated to making this listing happen.

If you wish to contribute you can visit https://donate.ktoevents.com/ or donate directly to 0xc4669a3804a5d817e5afaf2656f9743f8a3a4e59 through your Dapp or Exchange. USDT is preferred, but the Wallet allows any ERC-20 Token donations.

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team is developing a centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stablecoin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

To learn more about Kounotori Token, go to the Website or join the Telegram or Discord.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000003989 with a daily volume of $9,465 and 2038 as of press time.

Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

