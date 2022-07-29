Kounotori Token Increases Transaction and Wallet Limits

Kounotori Token Increased Max Transaction

Kounotori raises the bar for decentralisation by allowing the community to decide on the project's path

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is decentralisation?

Decentralisation has been an element of Crypto since the first Bitcoin was created. Decentralisation is described as products or services administered by a collective of participants utilizing majority rule (source:https://blockworks.co), such as Bitcoin's qualities, such as the total supply chosen by the majority of network members, ie: miners.

Altcoins have used the decentralisation concept in additional ways, such as allowing holders to vote on several issues to affect the project's development.

Case in point:Kounotori

According to Kounotori's Whitepaper, the Max Transactions limit was set at 2.5 trillion tokens to prevent pump and dumps and whale manipulations, while the Max wallet limit was set at 5 trillion tokens, albeit this restriction can be exceeded by reflections.

While developing a centralised exchange, Kounotori Token has chosen a decentralised approach to project direction, allowing the community to vote on a range of options. The most recent polls on which the Kounotori Community voted were to increase the Max Transaction limit to 10 Trillion Tokens and the Max Wallet limit to 10 Trillion Tokens. The reasoning behind the raising of these limits is to allow larger investors to have larger transactions and increase volume respectfully, which boosts reflections to holders and revenue to the Marketing and Development wallet while also raising the rate of burns.

Kounotori Token’s Future: A decentralised centralised Exchange

The whitepaper also outlines the introduction of the Nest Council, a group of significant KTO investors who will vote on which tokens will be featured on the Exchange and other future project developments. This would be the first Centralised Exchange in the cryptocurrency space to embrace an aggressive Decentralisation stance.

What is Kounotori?

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team is developing a centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stablecoin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

Kounotori Token is currently trading at 0.000000003989 with a daily volume of $9,420.00 and 2038 as of press time.

