U.S. Chamber Warns Tax Increases, Prescription Drugs Price Controls Will Discourage Investment and Undermine Economic Growth and Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) announced a deal on budget reconciliation.

“This legislation includes taxes that would discourage investment and undermine economic growth, and price controls that would limit American innovation. Both will make our economic problems worse. Congress and the Administration should reject these policies and focus on unleashing American made energy.”

