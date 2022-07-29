Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,915 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Warns Tax Increases, Prescription Drugs Price Controls Will Discourage Investment and Undermine Economic Growth and Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) announced a deal on budget reconciliation. 

“This legislation includes taxes that would discourage investment and undermine economic growth, and price controls that would limit American innovation. Both will make our economic problems worse. Congress and the Administration should reject these policies and focus on unleashing American made energy.”

#

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Warns Tax Increases, Prescription Drugs Price Controls Will Discourage Investment and Undermine Economic Growth and Innovation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.