ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 29-Aug. 1) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 will be closed near US 60 (Superstition Freeway) this weekend (July 29-Aug. 1) for bridge work as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 1) for bridge work. Westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. I-10 on-ramps between Elliot and Broadway roads closed. US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue closed. Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can use either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the Chandler area heading to the West Valley also can consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 1) for widening project. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider adjusting driving schedules to avoid peak travel times.

State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) for construction. Detour: Consider detouring on Ellsworth and Elliot roads while SR 24 is closed.

Eastbound Thunderbird Road closed near I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3) for road work as part of regional drainage system project. Expect I-17 ramp closures or restrictions at the Thunderbird Road interchange. Detour: Consider using eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads combined with 19th or 35th avenues. Note: Eastbound Thunderbird Road scheduled to be narrowed to one lane near I-17 from 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3) to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8).

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right lane closed between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 30) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road closed. Detour: Consider using other nearby on- or off-ramps. Access to nearby open on-ramps will be available via the northbound Price frontage road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

