Chief Justice will recommend candidates to succeed her . . . if asked

Cantil-Sakauye expressed a willingness to give Governor Gavin Newsom names of possible successors for the position of leading the Supreme Court and the state’s judiciary, the world’s largest. But she said she would do so only if Newsom requests her advice.
