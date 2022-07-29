SW’s Megaman Ecotek Exam Nitrile Glove is now UL NFPA 1999 Certified
Protective single-use examination gloves for emergency medical operations; approved for fentanyl and chemotherapy Drugs, with Ecotek biodegradable technology.UNION CITY , CALIFORNIA , USA , July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responders are a critical part of the nation’s emergency response system and the front line of medical response. They provide the medical treatment and are usually the first ones on the scene to arrive; they must deal with hazards that are not entirely under control yet and before situational awareness is complete. EMS personnel faces high-risk occupational exposure and must use reliable personal protective equipment to protect themselves.
SW’s Megaman Ecotek Nitrile Exam Gloves passed the stringent design, documentation, and performance testing for single-use gloves for emergency medical operations. With its proven abrasion and puncture resistance for mechanical and needlestick injury protection, this 8mil black nitrile exam glove also offers the DriTek technology that absorbs sweats to ensure comfort while protecting first responders from the many potential hazards encountered on the job. Aside from meeting the ASTM standard for a medical grade, stringent AQL 1.5 for pinhole defects, it also serves as an impenetrable barrier to virus and blood-borne pathogens as tested per ASTM F1671. Megaman glove is a multi-layer nitrile glove with outstanding chemical resistance, tested to protect against Fentanyl citrate up to 4 hours, gastric acid, and chemotherapy agents.
Megaman Nitrile Exam glove is also built-in with SW’s Ecotek biodegradable technology; when disposed of in a landfill, the glove will degrade 92.6% in only 2.5 years, and residual becomes an organic matter that is non-toxic and does not harm the environment. Green Circle has validated this glove to meet your sustainability goals and reduce waste.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standard 1999 specifies the requirements for EMS protective clothing to protect the user from performing patient care during emergency medical operations from contact with blood and body fluid-borne pathogens. The standard coincides with and meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Final Rule (29 CFR 1910.1030) Protecting Health Care Workers from Occupational Exposure to Bloodborne Pathogens.
SW is committed to delivering high-performance products that will defend the user and simultaneously guard the environment. As our EMS responders face their challenges daily, SW’s technologies assure that the glove they don will perform and protect at their best, so they can focus on saving lives.
