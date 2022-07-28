Submit Release
Department of Children’s Services Takes Action to Test Juveniles, Staff at Congregate Care Facility after Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard conducted a mass testing event at a Sumner County youth treatment facility operated by a private provider after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee at Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin notified facility administrators on late Monday of the positive results. The staff member has not been in the facility since Saturday, May 9, and is quarantined at home for at least 14 days. At this time, no juveniles placed at the facility nor additional staff have reported any symptoms.

“While no youth are showing any symptoms, out of an abundance of caution we took swift action and asked the Department of Health and the National Guard to test all 30 juveniles placed at the facility. We are taking great precautions and working with our providers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in facilities where our youth are placed. We are getting daily reports from our providers and have acted quickly when learning of a positive case,” Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said.

In addition to the juveniles, 41 Bledsoe Academy staff were tested on Wednesday. Results are pending.

The Department of Children’s Services and Bledsoe administrative staff notified parents of all youth placed at the facility of the testing and possible exposure. Working with DCS, the facility will continue to follow protocol for screening and care of the youth and staff at the facility. It will continue to conduct temperature checks and screen all staff for symptoms before entering the facility.

Bledsoe Youth Academy is operated under contract by Youth Opportunity Investments. It is a residential treatment program for both juvenile delinquent and dependent and neglected youth placed into state custody. Bledsoe provides cognitive behavioral therapy for male juveniles ages 13-18 with severe behavioral issues.

