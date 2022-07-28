Construction begins today on ND 5 near Cavalier

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction began Thursday, July 28, on North Dakota Highway 5 near Cavalier.



The mill and overlay project will extend from Cavalier County Road 39 to the junction of ND 89.



Lane closures are expected. Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete this summer.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

