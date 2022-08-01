Experienced Litigator David G. Ross Joins Garris Horn

David G. Ross

New partner will lead expansion of litigation practice for industry law firm.

“I couldn’t be joining a better firm. I’ve known and respected Troy Garris for nearly 30 years. I’ve watched him and Richard Horn assemble a fantastic team for this industry. ” — David G. Ross, Litigation Partner, Garris Horn LLP

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garris Horn LLP, a boutique, virtual law firm focused on the financial services industry, announced today that David G. Ross has joined the firm as Litigation Partner. Ross, with nearly twenty-five years of experience, will handle litigation matters related to Garris Horn’s traditional practice areas, work on government investigations and enforcement defense, and expand the firm’s services into commercial litigation. Ross’s litigation experience includes matters arising from the management of partnerships, closely held corporate entities, financial services companies, and real estate joint ventures. He also brings his longstanding franchise, employment law, and business transactional practices to the firm.

“It has long been our desire to add a professional litigator to our team so that we can offer our clients a more affordable option should they need to defend themselves in court or before a regulatory agency,” said Richard Horn, Co-Managing Partner. “Dave is a perfect fit for our firm. He has depth and experience, and also brings the additional qualities that our firm is known for, including working extremely efficiently and putting the client’s needs first. Already in his first weeks at the firm, he has proven to be a tough-as-nails, confident, and extremely intelligent litigator. After many years on the front lines, Dave has decided to join Garris Horn, and we are very pleased.”

Throughout his career, Ross has tenaciously – and successfully – battled big, medium-sized, and small law firms in high-stakes litigation. Those lawsuits have included corporate shareholder disputes, breach of contract, unfair competition, unauthorized use of trade secrets, violations of non-compete provisions, antitrust, commercial fraud, tortious interference with contract, and franchising (among others). He also has handled employment matters involving claims of wrongful discharge, unlawful discrimination, sexual harassment, breach of fiduciary duties, breach of post-employment agreements, and non-payment of overtime wages.

His transactional practice includes the review and negotiation of asset purchase/buy-sell agreements, franchise agreements, non-compete/non-disclosure contracts, employment-related agreements, and other contracts. He also works as an “outside general counsel” who provides day-to-day and as-needed advice to business clients.

Ross is licensed to practice law in the state and federal courts of Maryland, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey. He served as Chair of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Franchise and Distribution Law Committee and as a member of a committee convened by the Maryland Securities Commissioner to examine possible changes to the administration of the Maryland Franchise Registration and Disclosure Law. Mr. Ross is also a member of the Bar Association of Montgomery County, Maryland.

“I couldn’t be joining a better firm,” Ross said. “I’ve known and respected Troy Garris for nearly 30 years. I’ve watched him and Richard Horn assemble a fantastic team for this industry, and I’m proud to now be part of it. My new partners are experts in the complex web of regulatory requirements – what I call the ‘science.’ I hope to complement that science with the art of litigation.”

Ross will work from Maryland and Washington, DC offices.

About Garris Horn LLP

Garris Horn LLP is a virtual law firm focusing on financial regulation. The practice serves mortgage and finance companies, banks, credit unions, investors, title insurance companies, real estate companies, FinTech and RegTech start-ups, and mortgage technology providers across the country. The firm was founded in early 2018 by Richard Horn, the former CFPB Senior Counsel & Special Advisor, who led the CFPB’s TRID mortgage disclosure rule, and mortgage industry veteran Troy Garris. The firm’s partners also include Raymond Snytsheuvel and Melanie Feliciano, both former general counsels at well-known nationwide industry companies. Garris Horn aims to improve upon the traditional law firm model, offering a streamlined approach and putting clients first. Garris Horn’s motto is “Effective. Efficient. Evolved.” For more information about Garris Horn LLP, please visit https://www.garrishorn.com.