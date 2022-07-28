Software Company Red Maple Celebrates 25 Years of Increasing Business Productivity, Protecting Data
Texas-Based Red Maple marks 25 years as an international software company.
"We want them (our customers) to know as technology keeps changing, we will too – creating new products every day that will help them do more business and protect them from cybercriminals,” ”BOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based software company Red Maple is thrilled to celebrate 25 years increasing productivity and protecting business and customer data. What began as a small, locally owned software firm in 1997 is now an internationally known software firm serving more than 500 companies small and large worldwide.
— Jennifer Robertson, Red Maple Founder & CEO
“We’re proud to have served businesses for a quarter of a century helping them save time and offer their customers more products and services easier and faster with our software. We’re also grateful for their loyalty. We want them to know as technology keeps changing, we will too – creating new products every day that will help them do more business and protect them from cybercriminals,” said Jennifer Roberts, Founder and CEO of Red Maple.
Like many women working in technology in the 1990s, Jennifer Robertson found herself facing gender inequality and hitting more than one glass ceiling. By 1997, she’d had enough of working more and earning less money than her male counterparts. Robertson was also positive she could offer better and more powerful business solutions for less. So, she left her job and launched Red Maple.
Today Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar company that specializes in providing a variety of software solutions to expand the functionality and capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 products.
Advanced Credit Cards offers peace of mind for businesses handling multiple credit card transactions.
Advanced Commissions allows companies to pay commission and compensation to anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Advanced Trade and Pricing lets you manage complex trade and billing relationships with ease.
Advanced Warranty simplifies wieldy warranties, automates amortizations, and creates contracts with ease during every stage of the sale.
Chargeback Claims allows businesses to handle disputed credit and debit card claims quickly and easily.
In addition, Red Maple offers the innovative trademarked software Clever Division which helps companies safeguard their customers’ payment information from cybercriminals. It’s the most secure PCI platform on the market today.
After launching Red Maple, Robertson quickly began breaking barriers. At age 25, she was one of the first women to earn a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and was also asked to sit on the founding ACCPAC Advisory Council to help the management team with product direction. Robertson was one of two women and the youngest member on the board.
Red Maple has built a reputation as one of the top software companies working with Microsoft. Their clients include small businesses to international retailers, merchants, and global companies. Their notable clients include Stratus Innovations Group, Patagonia, Rodem, Hanna Andersson, and hundreds more.
Red Maple Timeline
1997 – Jennifer Robertson launches Red Maple
1998 – Patrick Hodo joins Red Maple as CIO, and they begin hiring other team members
1998 – Robertson is appointed to the inaugural Accpac Business Partner Advisory Council
1998 – Red Maple team lands first national client
2001 – Red Maple team lands first international client
2003 - Red Maple forms first key partnership with Verisign (now PayPal)
2005 – Relocate corporate office from Dallas to Boerne, Texas (outside San Antonio)
2020 - United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issues trademark for StagedPay U.S. Patent No. 10,853,818 (now Clever Division)
2021- StagedPay is rebranded as Clever Division
2022 – Red Maple celebrates 25 years
For more information about Red Maple and its 25th anniversary and to interview founder Jennifer Robertson, please contact Diane White at 918-770-3905 or Diane@DianeWhitepr.com.
About Red Maple - Red Maple™ specializes in developing turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365 for Operations. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s solutions offer Extensions and Additions to AX. Advanced Extensions support complex business processes for credit cards, commissions, workflow, and recurring billing (including maintenance, usage, and royalties). Their Horizontal Additions add new capabilities for revenue recognition, warranty management, chargeback claims management, and mobile workflow. Red Maple also provides industry-specific solutions for both retail and software distribution. The company’s Advanced Credit Card solution enables businesses to securely accept and process credit card payments using native integration without hidden costs. Using pre-integration with multiple processors and gateways, Red Maple provides an omnichannel experience with processing from native clients, retail (mPOS/ePOS), and integration with numerous e-commerce engines.
