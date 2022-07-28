Submit Release
FDLE, Gilchrist & Levy SOs arrest Trenton man for possession of child sexual abuse material

July 28, 2022
 
TRENTON, Fla. – FDLE agents and officers from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) today arrested Christopher Ryan Andrews, 32, of Trenton, on 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
 
The case began on January 10, when FDLE received information that an online address was being used to share files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as two years old.   
 
Today, simultaneous to his arrest, FDLE and LCSO investigators also executed a search warrant of Andrews’ residence and seized potential evidence.
 
He was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail on a $325,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit.
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
 
