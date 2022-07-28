Repairs Prompt Weekend Closure of I-24 East Exit Ramp in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing the I-24 East off-ramp (Exit 74A) onto I-840 West for concrete ramp repairs all weekend.

The ramp will be closed beginning Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m. until Monday, August 1 at 5 a.m.

A signed detour will be in place allowing drivers to take Exit 74B onto I-840 East and Exit 55B onto SR 1/US Hwy 41 for motorists then get on I-840 West.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on I-24 that stretches from mile marker 70 near Baker Road to mile marker 80 east of Medical Center Parkway.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from their phones for travel information.

