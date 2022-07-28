‘Replace Your Employer’ to Hold Groundbreaking Event in December
After a huge success with their previous event, Replace Your Employer is pulling out all the stops for the end-of-year summit with nothing held back
Within six months, I completed two real estate transactions and within the first six months, I was making more than my 6-figure assistant principal income and knew it was the answer I was looking for.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the top financial education companies, Replace Your University, is set to hold a major real estate summit in December of 2022. The event will be designed to provide attendees with real-time information and knowledge of real estate investing including what is working right now. This is another opportunity for people to grow their wealth and learn effective strategies to attain results comparable to top investors.
— Edmund Fontana, CEO of Replace Your Employer
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals, it is clear the strategy is effective. Recently, the company was recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry.
The Replace Your Employer summit will be one of the most talked about events in the financial education industry this year and will be attended by experts who have agreed to “share all” with the participants. Additionally, clients who have experienced success from previous programs will also be in attendance. This event is open to the public until it is sold out.
Replace Your Employer has scheduled the event to be held in December building on the success of their previous event at Snowbird, a mountain resort on the perimeter of Salt Lake City. This will be an excellent platform for attendees to learn about investment ideas and listen to motivating stories from experts. The event is relevant for people who wish to achieve financial freedom and build generational wealth to network with people of like minds and acquire knowledge that will guide them in their journey.
Many people think the Replace Your University programs sound too good to be true. Michael Lush, the Founder & CEO of Replace Your University (the parent company of RYE) had this to say, “Our biggest obstacle is people think this is too good to be true, but we have over 6,000 happy clients and our BBB rating is unbelievably good. So we must know what we’re doing. Also, almost everyone working here came through as a client first and then loved the results so much that they wanted to be a part of the company. I feel like that really speaks volumes.”
The CEO of the Replace Your Employer program, Edmund Fontana, kickstarted results with his personal success of an earlier version of the program. In Mr. Fontana’s words, “I've always been interested in real estate. I just had no clue where to start. Within six months, I completed two real estate transactions and within the first six months, I was making more than my 6-figure assistant principal income and knew it was the answer I was looking for. After that it has been a whirlwind to running the division today.”
The Replace Your Employer ‘End of year Summit’ will be a gathering of real estate experts willing to disseminate their knowledge to attendees. Previous clients have achieved remarkable improvements to their financial progress, and the Summit will be another opportunity to keep this trend going for the hottest financial education company in 2022.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
