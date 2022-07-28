Submit Release
Lauth Investigations International Launches New Website for its Return Assets Division

BOULDER , CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International, which helps clients reclaim assets held by third parties, is excited to announce the launch of our new website at www.returnassets.org. This redesign of our website was inspired by Lauth’s continued mission to improve user experience for our clients, as well as to continue moving forward in an ever-changing business world.

The new website features a brand-new layout designed to help claimants easily locate information they need as part of the claim return process as well as information about the company to aid potential claimant in their due diligence. The new layout provides a catalogue of our experienced claim researchers so claimants will be able to verify the employment of the claim researcher handling their private information. The new website also contains information regarding Lauth’s newest branch of services, the Heir Search Division. The site also includes an improved interface for claimants to securely pay their outstanding invoices. Lauth Investigations International invites both claimants and private users to view the new website and see for themselves how we are committed to improving the returns process for the benefit of progress.

About Lauth Investigations International 

In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm.  The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.  For more information, please visit our website.

