Discover Nature at MDC Frog Gigging Event Aug. 3

Fulton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people of all ages to experience frog gigging at Little Dixie Conservation from 8-11 p.m. on Aug. 3. Participants will be given the opportunity to try their hand at frogging.

Frog gigging, or frogging, is an age inclusive and entertaining way of interacting with Missouri’s wildlife. Not only does this activity keep the kids busy, but it also can provide food for families. At this event, MDC staff will cook frog legs for participants and demonstrate how to clean frogs that are caught so that they are ready to be cooked.

Frogs may be harvested with either fishing or hunting permits, provided that the method matches the permit. With a fishing permit, frogs may be taken by gig, trotline, throw line, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole and line. With a hunting permit, frogs may be taken by crossbow, pellet gun, or .22 or smaller caliber rim-fire rifle or pistol. For hunters with either permit, frogs can be harvested by hand, hand net, bow, or atlatl.

This year’s frog season began at sunset on June 30 and continues through Oct. 31. The daily limit is eight bullfrogs or green frogs and 16 in possession. Children under the age of 16 and resident adults over 65 are not required to have a permit.

Frogging equipment for this event will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a flashlight, bug spray, and closed toed shoes. Prior registration for this event is required. To register go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4St. For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sv.

Little Dixie Conservation Area is located at 1614 Kamps Rd. in Fulton. From Kingdom City, take I-70 west 10 miles, take the Route J exit south to Route RA. The main Little Dixie Lake CA parking lot is off Route RA at the junction with Route J in Millersburg.