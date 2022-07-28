Submit Release
Ongoing coordination between the Health Bureau and the IAS in providing outreach testing services at home

MACAU, July 28 - In response to the epidemic prevention and control measures, the Health Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau (hereafter referred to as IAS) have coordinated with Macau Red Cross to provide outreach nucleic acid testing services to people with specific difficulties in the community. From 20th June to 26th July, a total of 2,885 people in need of special assistance have received such services.

In view of the recent epidemic prevention policy and the need for screening in key areas, the number of home screening applications has been increasing for people  in need of special assistance (those who are bedridden or have difficulty leaving home due to illness). To accelerate the processing for outreach nucleic acid testing, the IAS, in consultation with the Health Bureau, has obtained support from local social service organisations and the Country’s sampling team from the Mainland to increase the service capacity. The Mainland sampling team has provided full support to the outreach nucleic acid testing, while Caritas Macau and the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao have also deployed vehicles and drivers to provide voluntary assistance. These units, together with the Health Bureau, the IAS and the Public Security Police Force of Macau, a total of 18 teams provided outreach nucleic acid testing services to about 500 people in the community who are bedridden or have difficulty getting out of their homes due to illness. The Social Welfare Bureau would like to express its sincere gratitude to these units for their support.

