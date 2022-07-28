Public tender for new gaming concessions open for bids from 29 July

MACAU, July 28 - A public tender for a total of six gaming concessions – each with a maximum duration of 10 years – will open for bids from 29 July to 14 September 2022 inclusive.

The rules for the public tender were outlined in Executive Order 136/2022, which was published today in the Macao SAR Gazette. The Executive Order comes into effect on the day after its publication.

The public tender adopts a simplified approach, in accordance with the Executive Order. Companies planning to participate in the tender must submit their respective bid before 5.45pm on 14 September 2022 (Beijing Time). The companies must submit all required qualification documents as well as their respective bid proposal, as specified in Administrative Regulation No. 26/2001. Bidders must also proceed in compliance with other rules outlined in the tender programme; and provide a proposal deposit amounting to a minimum of 10 million patacas.

The Executive Order specifies the factors for consideration when assessing the companies participating in the public tender and evaluating their respective bids. Factors include: the bidder’s proposal to expand Macao’s reach into tourist markets from foreign countries; its experience in operating games of chance in casinos or other relevant businesses; benefits Macao can accrue from the bidder’s investments in local gaming and non-gaming projects; its planning regarding casino management operations; its proposal for monitoring and preventing illegal activities inside its casinos; and the bidder’s commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives.