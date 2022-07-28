Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4004041
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022, 1430 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A.
TOWN: Benson
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Coats Hill Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Clint Donovan
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelmsford, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage.
INJURIES: Operator injuries were reported as, lacerations to face, cracks in lumbar vertebrae and a moderate concussion.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 27, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A north of Coates Hill Rd. in the Town of Benson, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A when it drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Operator #1 attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the paved road surface, this caused vehicle #1 to cross the centerline of the roadway and drive off of the right side of the northbound lane where it struck a tree. After the initial impact with trees, vehicle #1 rolled onto its side came to a position of uncontrolled rest, oriented north. Operator #1 was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Facility for treatment of sustained injuries.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of Benson Fire Department, Fair Haven Rescue and the Vermont Department of Motor Commercial Vehicle Enforcement & Safety Division.
