Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4004041

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022, 1430 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A.

TOWN: Benson

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Coats Hill Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Clint Donovan

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelmsford, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage.

INJURIES: Operator injuries were reported as, lacerations to face, cracks in lumbar vertebrae and a moderate concussion.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 27, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A north of Coates Hill Rd. in the Town of Benson, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A when it drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Operator #1 attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the paved road surface, this caused vehicle #1 to cross the centerline of the roadway and drive off of the right side of the northbound lane where it struck a tree. After the initial impact with trees, vehicle #1 rolled onto its side came to a position of uncontrolled rest, oriented north. Operator #1 was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Facility for treatment of sustained injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of Benson Fire Department, Fair Haven Rescue and the Vermont Department of Motor Commercial Vehicle Enforcement & Safety Division.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

