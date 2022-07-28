Thursday, July 28

Should you still be wearing a mask? As COVID rates climb, health experts say the answer is yes

About four months have passed since Washington’s statewide indoor mask mandate ended, but some local infectious disease experts and state epidemiologists are hoping recent increasing case rates will remind residents not to relax measures too much. Statewide COVID levels had been rising since mid-March and began to show signs of leveling off in mid- to late-May, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID data dashboard. As of early July, the state recorded a seven-day case rate of about 225 infections per 100,000 people, compared to about 42 per 100,000 in March. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Alan Berner)

We’re experiencing record temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week. In Europe, unprecedented heat is fueling wildfires in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France, and Germany. The new climate reality is here. For many of us, that reality is leading to feelings of hopelessness, stress, and late night doom-scrolling. Researchers have terms for these feelings — “eco-grief” and “climate anxiety.” Soundside spoke to Dr. Kate Hoerster, a psychologist and public health researcher with the VA Puget Sound Health Care System about how we grapple with these emotions. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

The struggle for limited resources as tens of thousands of at-risk gay and bisexual men try to get vaccinated, tested and treated during the growing monkeypox outbreak has exposed deep disparities in the gay community. While urban professionals scramble to protect themselves from a disease that can cause searing symptoms and force weeks of isolation, people of color, lower-income individuals and those living outside large cities face even greater challenges accessing care for the latest viral threat hanging over gay life. And as the country awaits millions of vaccine doses the federal government expects to arrive in coming months, there are not enough shots to protect all sexually active gay and bisexual men with the Jynneos vaccine, believed to work before and after exposure to the virus. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Jeenah Moon)

Associated Press

Bellingham Herald

Lighthouse Mission Ministries: What to know as Bellingham homeless shelter plans expansion

Capital Press

Washington dairy rep rips Ecology’s embrace of buffers

Japanese beetles pop up elsewhere in Washington

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: More officers needed to address rising crime

The Daily News

Cowlitz County calls for affordable housing proposals

Longview ups income limits for reduced utility payments, as inflation increases

Everett Herald

In new approach, Edmonds adds mental health worker to social services

Edmonds repeals gun safety ordinance after state Supreme Court ruling

High Country News

Protecting neighborhoods from future flames

The Inlander

How the “Yes In My Back Yard” movement won an out-of-nowhere unanimous victory in Spokane

News Tribune

Her son died in a Parkland crosswalk. Now she’s on a mission to increase bike safety

Olympian

Port of Olympia commission approves plan to expand. Now, what will voters do?

Credit cards, mortgages and jobs: How the Fed’s latest rate hike will affect you

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle City Council weighs permanent cap on food delivery fees

This SBA Covid-19 relief program still has money left

Seattle Medium

Harrell Selects Gino Betts To Lead Office Of Police Accountability

Union Cries Foul As Starbucks Announces The Closing Of 16 Locations

Seattle Times

Seattle heat wave daily news updates, July 28

WA landlords sue over eviction protection (Kuderer)

Should you still be wearing a mask? As COVID rates climb, health experts say the answer is yes

Ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, sustaining heavy damage

Seattle man charged with felony stalking for targeting U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, prosecutors say

Skagit Valley Herald

County close to settling lawsuit against state Department of Natural Resources

Skagit County commissioners hear about COVID recovery funding proposals

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Interim Dayton schools head wants to aid in healing community

Washington Post

Manchin says he ‘never walked away’ as Democrats push spending deal

What causes a recession?

What is reconciliation, and what are Democrats going to get done with it?

Struggle to protect gay, bisexual men from monkeypox exposes inequities

Yakima Herald-Republic

Bureau of Land Management to purchase land in Yakima Canyon, securing recreation access

Japanese beetles found in Wapato, 30 miles from Grandview infestation area

Excessive heat warning extended for Yakima Valley

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle man charged with felony stalking after yelling expletives outside US Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home

Emergency protections in place for Washington farm workers amid hot temperatures

Vancouver clears homeless camps at risk of spreading fire

Point Ruston now allowing Tacoma Farmers Market to sell ‘Mexican style food’

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Fauntleroy ferry crashes into dock structure causing significant damage

After controversy over ban, Point Ruston will allow Mexican food vendors at Tacoma Farmers Market

Heat wave breaks records, hot temperatures continue through Friday

Lawmakers question CEOs of gun manufacturers in wake of mass shootings

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged with felony stalking

KUOW Public Radio

Excessive Heat Warning Remains in Effect Through Saturday

Low tides go out a bit earlier amid heat wave, endangering fewer shellfish

High temp records broken on first day of Western Washington heat wave

Covid-19 testing company hampers public health response and frustrates consumers for more than a year

Is this week’s heat wave fueling your climate anxiety? Yeah, us too.

KXLY (ABC)

Washington is having the slowest start to fire season in six years

Washington hospitals are facing a financial crisis and it’s impacting patient care

MyNorthwest

Seattle Schools strives to modernize student transportation with new bus company

WA workers receive extra breaks to keep cool in the extreme heat

High temperature records fall Tuesday – will there be more?

West Seattle Blog

UPDATE: Ferry hits Fauntleroy dock

THURSDAY: Sound Transit Board expected to vote on West Seattle light rail ‘preferred alternative’