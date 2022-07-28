Thursday, July 28
Should you still be wearing a mask? As COVID rates climb, health experts say the answer is yes
About four months have passed since Washington’s statewide indoor mask mandate ended, but some local infectious disease experts and state epidemiologists are hoping recent increasing case rates will remind residents not to relax measures too much. Statewide COVID levels had been rising since mid-March and began to show signs of leveling off in mid- to late-May, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID data dashboard. As of early July, the state recorded a seven-day case rate of about 225 infections per 100,000 people, compared to about 42 per 100,000 in March. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Alan Berner)
Is this week’s heat wave fueling your climate anxiety? Yeah, us too.
We’re experiencing record temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week. In Europe, unprecedented heat is fueling wildfires in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France, and Germany. The new climate reality is here. For many of us, that reality is leading to feelings of hopelessness, stress, and late night doom-scrolling. Researchers have terms for these feelings — “eco-grief” and “climate anxiety.” Soundside spoke to Dr. Kate Hoerster, a psychologist and public health researcher with the VA Puget Sound Health Care System about how we grapple with these emotions. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
Struggle to protect gay, bisexual men from monkeypox exposes inequities
The struggle for limited resources as tens of thousands of at-risk gay and bisexual men try to get vaccinated, tested and treated during the growing monkeypox outbreak has exposed deep disparities in the gay community. While urban professionals scramble to protect themselves from a disease that can cause searing symptoms and force weeks of isolation, people of color, lower-income individuals and those living outside large cities face even greater challenges accessing care for the latest viral threat hanging over gay life. And as the country awaits millions of vaccine doses the federal government expects to arrive in coming months, there are not enough shots to protect all sexually active gay and bisexual men with the Jynneos vaccine, believed to work before and after exposure to the virus. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Jeenah Moon)
Associated Press
Scorching heat wave in US Northwest forecast to last longer
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest
Bellingham Herald
Lighthouse Mission Ministries: What to know as Bellingham homeless shelter plans expansion
Capital Press
Washington dairy rep rips Ecology’s embrace of buffers
Japanese beetles pop up elsewhere in Washington
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: More officers needed to address rising crime
The Daily News
Cowlitz County calls for affordable housing proposals
Longview ups income limits for reduced utility payments, as inflation increases
Everett Herald
In new approach, Edmonds adds mental health worker to social services
Edmonds repeals gun safety ordinance after state Supreme Court ruling
High Country News
Protecting neighborhoods from future flames
The Inlander
How the “Yes In My Back Yard” movement won an out-of-nowhere unanimous victory in Spokane
News Tribune
Her son died in a Parkland crosswalk. Now she’s on a mission to increase bike safety
Olympian
Port of Olympia commission approves plan to expand. Now, what will voters do?
Credit cards, mortgages and jobs: How the Fed’s latest rate hike will affect you
Puget Sound Business Journal
Seattle City Council weighs permanent cap on food delivery fees
This SBA Covid-19 relief program still has money left
Seattle Medium
Harrell Selects Gino Betts To Lead Office Of Police Accountability
Union Cries Foul As Starbucks Announces The Closing Of 16 Locations
Seattle Times
Seattle heat wave daily news updates, July 28
WA landlords sue over eviction protection (Kuderer)
Should you still be wearing a mask? As COVID rates climb, health experts say the answer is yes
Ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, sustaining heavy damage
Seattle man charged with felony stalking for targeting U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, prosecutors say
Skagit Valley Herald
County close to settling lawsuit against state Department of Natural Resources
Skagit County commissioners hear about COVID recovery funding proposals
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Interim Dayton schools head wants to aid in healing community
Washington Post
Manchin says he ‘never walked away’ as Democrats push spending deal
What causes a recession?
What is reconciliation, and what are Democrats going to get done with it?
Struggle to protect gay, bisexual men from monkeypox exposes inequities
Yakima Herald-Republic
Bureau of Land Management to purchase land in Yakima Canyon, securing recreation access
Japanese beetles found in Wapato, 30 miles from Grandview infestation area
Excessive heat warning extended for Yakima Valley
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Seattle man charged with felony stalking after yelling expletives outside US Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home
Emergency protections in place for Washington farm workers amid hot temperatures
Vancouver clears homeless camps at risk of spreading fire
Point Ruston now allowing Tacoma Farmers Market to sell ‘Mexican style food’
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Fauntleroy ferry crashes into dock structure causing significant damage
After controversy over ban, Point Ruston will allow Mexican food vendors at Tacoma Farmers Market
Heat wave breaks records, hot temperatures continue through Friday
Lawmakers question CEOs of gun manufacturers in wake of mass shootings
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged with felony stalking
KUOW Public Radio
Excessive Heat Warning Remains in Effect Through Saturday
Low tides go out a bit earlier amid heat wave, endangering fewer shellfish
High temp records broken on first day of Western Washington heat wave
Covid-19 testing company hampers public health response and frustrates consumers for more than a year
Is this week’s heat wave fueling your climate anxiety? Yeah, us too.
KXLY (ABC)
Washington is having the slowest start to fire season in six years
Washington hospitals are facing a financial crisis and it’s impacting patient care
MyNorthwest
Seattle Schools strives to modernize student transportation with new bus company
WA workers receive extra breaks to keep cool in the extreme heat
High temperature records fall Tuesday – will there be more?
West Seattle Blog
UPDATE: Ferry hits Fauntleroy dock
THURSDAY: Sound Transit Board expected to vote on West Seattle light rail ‘preferred alternative’