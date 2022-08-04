Method Financial Planning Announces New Website

Financial planning firm builds on its goal to simplify wealth management

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Method Financial Planning, a wealth management firm based in Pennsylvania, announced today the launch of a new website that better reflects the fee-only firm’s values and full range of advisory services.

“We’re excited to share our new and streamlined website,” said Katie Burke, CFP®, Founder and President of Method Financial Planning. “As a wife, mother and business owner, I understand the stress of juggling finances on top of everything else. That’s why at Method our goal is to simplify this process for our clients. Our new website better reflects this goal.”

Founded in 2015, Method Financial Planning provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and ongoing financial consulting for families and busy individuals. Method’s personalized client service approach is designed to achieve short and long-term financial goals from creating a family budget to planning for retirement. The updated website makes it easier for clients to access financial planning resources and tools.

“We know from experience that life can be hectic. Whether you’re the breadwinner for your family or balancing a busy career on your own, there never seem to be enough hours in the day,” said Burke. “At Method, we are dedicated to helping you cut through the noise and stick to your financial plan.”

Method Financial President Katie Burke is a successful entrepreneur and also the co-founder of Equita Financial Network, a platform that provides client support, technology and community resources to other women-led financial planning firms. Katie is a mentor through the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA’s) Women’s Initiative and President of the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region of Board of Directors, and a believer in raising up other women in the profession.



About Method Financial Planning

Method Financial is a financial planning firm that offers a range of advisory and investment services with a single goal in mind: to help maximize the impact of money for clients. Method believes that good financial planning isn’t about chasing returns or playing the stock market; it’s about understanding a client’s unique situation and developing a plan to help laser-focus on their goals.