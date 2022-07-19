Submit Release
Kimberly Foss Named to Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisor 2022

Investopedia 100 celebrates financial advisors making significant contributions

It is an honor to be named on the list of Investopedia’s 100 Top Financial Advisors,..our guiding motto is to put people before profits, and service above self...in serving our clients every day.”
— Kimberly Foss, President Empyrion Wealth Management

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investopedia has recognized Kimberly Foss, CFP, President of Empyrion Wealth Management, as a 100 Top Financial Advisor for 2022. The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who are making a significant contribution to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life planning and wealth management.

“It is an honor to be named on the list of Investopedia’s 100 Top Financial Advisors,” Foss said. “At Empyrion Wealth Management our guiding motto is to put people before profits, and service above self. This is central to our mission in serving our clients every day.”

The annual Investopedia 100 list honors financial advisors who have demonstrated skills in the following areas: commitment to financial literacy, community support and demonstrated an extended reach via a digital presence through their own websites, social media, videos, podcasts and other media platforms.

As President of Empyrion Wealth Management, Kimberly Foss is passionate about creating timely and educational content to share with her wider community alongside working tirelessly for her clients. A regular contributor to industry events and media outlets, Kimberly is committed to sharing her financial expertise.


About Empyrion Wealth Management
Empyrion Wealth Management™, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides customized wealth management advice and comprehensive financial planning for women in transition, thriving retirees, and family stewards. For more information, visit www.empyrionwealth.com or follow Kimberly Foss/Empyrion on Twitter Linkedin, and Facebook.

