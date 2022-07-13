Bridget V Grimes Named to ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Class of 2022

Bridget V Grimes, President of WealthChoice

Recognized in Thought Leadership and Education

Women executives and professionals are long overdue the financial resources they need to ensure their hard work translates into their ideal lifestyle.” — Bridget V Grimes

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinkAdvisor has recognized Bridget V. Grimes, CFP, President of WealthChoice in the LUMINARIES Class of 2022. As one of several winners in the Thought Leadership and Education category for Individual Registered Investment Advisors, Grimes was chosen for her innovative impact in the financial services industry.

“It is an honor to be named as a Thought Leader in the Class of 2022 LUMINARIES,” Grimes said. “At WealthChoice we work hard to serve female executives and professional women to support their goals to live a life filled with joy, passion and meaning.”

Now in its second year the LUMINARIES program aims to highlight top-performing industry participants who produce meaningful results in areas that matter most to advisors. This year’s categories focus on Community Impact; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Executive Leadership; and Thought Leadership and Education. The finalists were selected by a diverse panel of judges that spanned expertise from across the advisory industry, as well as members of ThinkAdvisors’ editorial team.

WealthChoice’s mission is to empower women to take control of their wealth, make informed choices and pursue their dreams. “When I started my first financial advisory practice serving female professionals, my goal was to provide a resource better than any other to guide my clients successfully throughout their lives,” said Bridget V. Grimes. “Women executives and professionals are long overdue the financial resources they need to ensure their hard work translates into their ideal lifestyle.”

Bridget V. Grimes is also co-founder of Equita Financial Network, a platform solely focused on encouraging and supporting women to launch their own financial planning firms. The platform is a way for like-minded women to share resources in order to run a business at an affordable cost whilst also sharing best practices and building community.

To learn more about Bridget V. Grimes and the Class of 2022 finalists, please visit: https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2022/06/22/meet-the-luminaries-class-of-2022-finalists/

About WealthChoice

A fee-only registered investment advisory firm and member of Equita Financial Network, WealthChoice provides comprehensive financial planning and financial advice to female executives and professionals.