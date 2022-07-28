New South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website Released

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 28, 2022 CONTACT: Tony Mangan, 605-773-6196

PIERRE, S.D. – An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

The page can be found at https://missingpersons.sd.gov/.

Attorney General Mark Vargo said improvements to the website will allow for better sharing of vital information regarding missing persons statewide.

“The most important upgrade is the automatic updating of information 24/7 as the page is tied into to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC),” said Vargo. “That will allow for information to be disseminated through the Clearinghouse as soon the initial entry is made into the national database.”

The new page also allows for greater searchability to the user. There are improved and added filters that allow searches by gender and race. Expanded descriptors include height, weight, hair color, eye color, and more narrative information such as the person’s last known location and what the person was last seen wearing. The user also will be able to arrange the page through multiple options including most recent, least recent, and alphabetical.

Vargo said the Attorney General’s Office is in the process of hiring a new Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons specialist. He said this website will be an important resource for that specialist.

“We want this website to be easy for people to use,” said the Attorney General. “The public can help authorities find missing persons and return them to their loved ones.”

The new page became operational June 28, 2022.

