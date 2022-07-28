MSDE and Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Advisory Council Host Annual Summit
CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
Cell (On-site): 443-401-3921
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov
WHAT: Annual Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Summit – a
professional learning conference that explores learning themes focused on curriculum and
instruction, social emotional learning, and the recruitment and retention of male educators of
color.
WHO: Maryland State Department of Education, AAEEBB Advisory Council
WHEN: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Reservoir High School
11550 Scaggsville Road
Fulton, MD 20759
WHY: The AAEEBB Summit supports education community members in transforming the culture of
their schools to better understand and serve the needs of Black boys. The conference will
provide attendees with professional learning on research-based strategies and best practices
for improving outcomes for Black male students in Maryland’s schools.
BACKGROUND:
- The initiative focuses on three key areas: Social-Emotional and Behavioral Supports, Recruiting and Training Skilled Competent Teachers and Administrators, and Curricula and Instruction
- There are 13 AAEEBB Pilot Schools across the State that are implementing recommendations outlined in the Transforming the Culture of Maryland’s Schools for Black Boys report developed by the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys.
