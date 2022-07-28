MSDE and Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Advisory Council Host Annual Summit

July 28, 2022

MSDE and Achieving Academic Equity and

Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB)

Advisory Council Host Annual Summit

WHAT: Annual Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys (AAEEBB) Summit – a

professional learning conference that explores learning themes focused on curriculum and

instruction, social emotional learning, and the recruitment and retention of male educators of

color.

WHO: Maryland State Department of Education, AAEEBB Advisory Council

WHEN: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Reservoir High School

11550 Scaggsville Road

Fulton, MD 20759

WHY: The AAEEBB Summit supports education community members in transforming the culture of

their schools to better understand and serve the needs of Black boys. The conference will

provide attendees with professional learning on research-based strategies and best practices

for improving outcomes for Black male students in Maryland’s schools.

BACKGROUND:

The initiative focuses on three key areas: Social-Emotional and Behavioral Supports, Recruiting and Training Skilled Competent Teachers and Administrators, and Curricula and Instruction

There are 13 AAEEBB Pilot Schools across the State that are implementing recommendations outlined in the Transforming the Culture of Maryland’s Schools for Black Boys report developed by the Task Force on Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys.

