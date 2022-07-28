Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces Judicial Appointment

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Rhonda Young as District Court Judge to Judicial District 10D, serving part of Wake County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Lori Christian.

Rhonda Young is currently an attorney at Young Law Offices, PLLC. Previously, she was a partner at Fitts & Young, LLP and a solo practitioner at The Law Office of Rhonda Young. Young received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Master of Information Science from North Carolina Central University School of Library and Information Science and Juris Doctor (JD) from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

