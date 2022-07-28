A Glimpse of the Poet’s Mind
Poet Connie Holt shares to readers what her creative mind is like in her book “Where Poetry Dwells”YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have different ways of expressing themselves in a creative manner. Some would prefer the brush to bring colors together while some produce tunes to create harmony and there are the kinds who prefer to express themselves through the use of words.
"Where Poetry Dwells" is a collection of beautiful words from the creative mind of the talented poet, Connie Holt. The author shares her insights about her experiences with nature and the people she meets on her journey in life. It depicts how the world is full of wonders if people take the time to learn more about it.
The author aims to create an impression on her readers' hearts by using her talent to spread her wonderful works of art and leave an imprint. She uses a pleasant expression to encourage readers to bloom their dreams. It's amazing how Holt shares her insights and makes a huge impact on others' lives.
Connie Holt is a well-known international poet around the globe, she discovered her passion for writing when she was ten years old. Holt believes that this is how individuals express their opinions on various aspects of life and how it encourages them to be more creative. This is where she gets her motivation to strengthen her faith and spread more love to those around her.
Have a more glimpse of the author’s mind by reading more by purchasing the book "Where Poetry Dwells" on Amazon.
