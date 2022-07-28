Vietnamese products a big hit at Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022

VIETNAM, July 28 - Vietnamese pavilions at the exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — Booths introducing Vietnamese products at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kansai region (Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022), Japan, have attracted the attention of a large number of Japanese consumers and enterprises.

They include fruits, handicrafts, beverages and food.

Nathalia Uemura, a representative of Mundial Foods company that imports and distributes Vietnamese goods in Japan, said they are favoured by many Japanese people.

Tetsuji Haruta, a representative of Gold Cashew company, said customers have a special taste for Vietnamese cashew nuts, adding his company plans to further promote Vietnamese products to Japanese consumers as well as foreign visitors at stores and tourist attractions in the region.

First held in 1976, Foodex Japan is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Japan. The event attracts attention of businesses around the world because it is the chance to promote the trade of agricultural products between this Northeast Asian country and foreign countries.

Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022, which opened on Wednesday, will run until today. — VNS