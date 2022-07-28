Saskatchewan Proclaims Food Day Canada

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2022

Along with provinces across the nation, Saskatchewan is celebrating food and farming by proclaiming July 30 as Food Day Canada. The day is an opportunity to showcase Canadian cuisine and the people who create it.

"By celebrating Food Day Canada, we are all connected by food," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "We recognize the hardworking and dedicated individuals that help create the healthy and sustainable food that brings us all together. I encourage everyone to take time to share their food stories and show appreciation for the agriculture industry in Saskatchewan."

Food Day Canada originated in 2003 as a way to support the Canadian cattle industry. Since then, it has evolved to an annual summer celebration of not only the agriculture industry, but also the culinary culture and food management system.

The Government of Saskatchewan works closely with stakeholders in the industry to build awareness of modern agriculture and also supports associations like Agriculture in the Classroom, Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan and 4-H Saskatchewan in their efforts to build a connection between Saskatchewan residents and the food they eat.

Saskatchewan has a diverse agriculture and agri-food sector and is known worldwide as a reliable supplier of safe, high-quality food ingredients. In 2021, the province set a record with $17.5 billion in agri-food exports, producing 98 per cent of Canada's lentils and 80 per cent of Canada's durum. Saskatchewan is also one of Canada's largest beef-producing provinces. Food processing companies in Saskatchewan produce a wide range of cereal, meat and dairy products, as well as food ingredients.

There are several ways to get involved in Food Day Canada - shop at your local farmer's market, try a new recipe or dine at your favourite Canadian restaurant. People can also share how they are celebrating by using #FoodDayCanada online.

