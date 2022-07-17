Troop G Weekly Report - 07/11/2022 - 07/17/2022

On 07/11/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped a juvenile operator for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Portland. He did not have a driver’s license. His passenger, Rodrigue Mucyo (19) of Portland, was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile was charged with operating without a license. The passenger was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail. The vehicle was towed away.

On 07/15/2022, Tr. Bourdelais stopped a vehicle for erratic operation on the turnpike in Lewiston. The operator was identified as Patrick Heseltine. Upon further investigation, Heseltine appeared to be under the influence. He was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to a local police department where he was administered an intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was charged accordingly.

On 07/16/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Benjamin Katz (18) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 102/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Biddeford. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 07/16/2022, Tr. Ellis investigated a theft of services that occurred at mile marker (MM) 22 on the ME turnpike northbound. A towing company responded to assist a vehicle that had run out of fuel. The vehicle was alleged to have departed the scene without paying. The vehicle ran out of fuel again at MM 15 on I-295 northbound. Tr. Ellis charged the driver, Norman King Jr. (68) of Bangor, with theft. His passenger, Erica Paige (25) of Bangor, was found to have a warrant and arrested. She was transported to Cumberland County Jail. The vehicle was towed away. Cpl. Peckham, Cumberland PD, and Falmouth PD assisted.

On 07/17/2022, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Joe Sosa (35) of Texas for erratic operation on the ME turnpike southbound in Cumberland. He was put through standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs), found to be impaired, and arrested. He was taken to Portland Police Department for a chemical test. Tr. Ellis arrested Sosa’s passenger, Gilbert Garza (24) of Texas, after he was found to have a warrant. Both individuals were transported to Cumberland County Jail.

On 07/17/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Nathan Tshibemba Luimba (22) of South Portland for criminal speeding 100/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. He was summonsed for the speed.