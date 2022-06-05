Submit Release
Troop G Weekly Report - 05/30/2022 - 06/05/2022

On 05/29/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed a juvenile for Criminal Speed.

On 05/30/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Shane Grady for OUI.  Shane took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.  Tpr. Reaser assisted.

On 06/01/2022 at 0051 hours, Troop G Troopers responded to mile marker 40 south bound on I-95 in Scarborough for a report of a personal injury crash involving a car vs. moose. After initially striking the moose, the car then struck a passing tractor trailer. The occupants of the car all sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The deceased moose was removed from the scene by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The vehicle was totaled in the crash. 

On 06/01/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped James Massie (29) of Pensacola, FL on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland.  His FL driver’s license was found to be suspended.  He was charged with Operating after Suspension and his vehicle was towed away.

On 06/01/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped John Wiechman (34) of Biddeford on the ME Turnpike southbound in Scarborough.  His driver’s license was found to be suspended.  He was charged with Operating After Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License.  His vehicle was towed away.

On 06/02/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed Nicholas Ackerman for Criminal Speed.

On 06/03/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Ismael Fernandes for failing to stop and operating without a license.

On 06/03/2022, Cpl. Cote arrested Kyle Linehan (30) of Biddeford on the ME Turnpike northbound in South Portland for OUI.  He was transported to the Portland Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test.  The results were over the legal limit.  He was then transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

On 06/03/2022, Cpl. Peckham checked on disabled motorist Gregory Allen (35) of Gardiner on I-95 in Litchfield. Allen was arrested on a warrant and transported to Kennebec County Jail.

On 06/04/2022, Cpl. Peckham responded to a tractor trailer vs. car on I-95 in Scarborough. The car had rolled over and the operator, Rachel S. Melampy (22) of Marshfield, MA, was charged with OUI Alcohol.

On 06/05/2022, Tpr. Ellis stopped Keghan Stacey (24) of Lewiston southbound on ME turnpike in New Gloucester. He was found to have two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail. His vehicle was towed.

