Troop G Weekly Report - 06/20/2022 - 06/26/2022

On 06/19/2022, Sgt. Pappas summonsed Fally Kasongo for operating without a license.

On 06/20/2022, Sgt. Wilkinson checked on an assist to motorist complaint. The vehicle was initially abandoned. While on scene a female who was later identified returned to the vehicle. The female had an outstanding warrant and was on bail conditions. She was arrested and charged accordingly.

On 06/20/2022 at 1845 hours, Tr. Anstett stopped APRIL R DEMERS (35) of Portland for Criminal Speed in a construction zone at mile marker 47 southbound. DEMERS was issued a summons and charged with OAS. The vehicle was turned over to her husband.

On 06/20/2022 at 1905 hours, Tr. Anstett stopped JONAH FATKA EVON (22) of Cape Elizabeth for Criminal Speed in a construction zone at mile marker 46 southbound. EVON was issued a summons.

On 06/23/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Jeudi Maniraguha (29) of Lewiston for criminal speed 90/60 on the ME turnpike northbound in Falmouth. He was summonsed.

On 06/24/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Sarina Charles (24) of Massachusetts for criminal speed 100/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Biddeford. She was summonsed.

On 06/24/2022, Troop G day shift Troopers responded to several crashes in the area of MM 43 in Scarborough. Sgt. Wilkinson responded to one of the secondary crashes and found that a male occupant of one of the vehicles had an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Jail without incident.

On 06/25/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Jonathan Bragdon (42) of Lincoln on I-95 in West Gardiner after receiving a report of poor vehicle operation. Bragdon was arrested on a warrant and charged with OAS.

On 06/26/2022, multiple reports came into Augusta RCC and CCSO starting at mile 63 southbound on the ME Turnpike in Gray reference an erratic operator. At one point, the vehicle went off the road in Portland and struck a reflective metal sign post. It left the scene of the crash and exited in Westbrook where Cpl. Cote located it in the drive thru at McDonalds on Main Street. The adult male operator appeared to be impaired and was put through a battery of field sobriety tests leading to his arrest. A subsequent Intoxilyzer test was administered ruling out the presence of alcohol. A DRE then performed an evaluation. It was found that he was not impaired through drugs, but he was medically impaired by extreme fatigue due to a lack of sleep. Cody Goddard (31) of Auburn was charged with Driving to Endanger and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.