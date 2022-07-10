Troop G Weekly Report - 07/04/2022 - 07/10/2022

On 07/04/2022, at 1005 pm, Tr. Anstett stopped Kameron Bouchey (19) of Biddeford for Criminal Speed, Criminal speed in a construction zone, and equipment violations on his motorcycle. Bouchey was issued a summons.

On 07/04/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Matthew Daniels (36) of Lewiston for a registration violation on the ME turnpike northbound in Arundel. He was found to have a suspended New Hampshire license. He was charged with operating without a license. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 07/04/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Warren Webster (19) of Vermont for criminal speeding 100/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 07/06/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Justin Bido (19) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 110/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Biddeford. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 07/07/2022, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Robert Bean-Pinkham (27) of Portland for criminal speed exceeding 100 mph near the I295 and I95 convergence in West Gardiner. He was summonsed accordingly.

On 07/08/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed Awet Haddis for Criminal Speed for traveling 104 mph in a 70 mph zone.

On 07/09/2022, Cpl. Sucy was investigating a traffic complaint on an erratically operating vehicle. The vehicle was varying speeds and stopping in the middle of the highway. The vehicle was stopped at mile marker 68 northbound. Upon further investigation when Troopers arrived, the driver, Alain Ntwari (28) of Georgia, was arrested and charged with OUI.

On 07/09/2022, Cpl. Sucy clocked a vehicle travelling at 107 MPH at mile marker 62 northbound on Interstate 95. Zakery Goodwin (23) of Lewiston was charged with criminal speed.

On 07/10/2022 at 1830 hours, Tr. Williams came across a motor vehicle crash on Rt. 109 in Wells. The vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The driver was unresponsive and agonal breathing; however, she had no sign of injury. Tr. Williams suspected the driver had overdosed as the vehicle was still in drive and she was blue. Tr. Williams administered two doses of Narcan and a sternum rub before the driver became alert. Wells PD handled the crash and OUI investigation.

On 07/10/2022 at 2140 hours, Troopers Williams and Reaser responded to reports of a female on the railing of the Piscataqua River Bridge. Upon arrival, Kittery PD crisis negotiators spoke with the female who was sitting on the outer railing. The female became agitated and started screaming and rocking her body, at which point the negotiators were able to grab her and shift her weight back. Troopers and officers from New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth PD, and Kittery PD were able to assist by grabbing the female and pulling her back over the railing to safety. The female attempted to get up and jump over the railing again, but again was subdued and was transported by Portsmouth Rescue. Portsmouth PD handled the investigation as she was on the New Hampshire side of the bridge.