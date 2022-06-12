Troop G Weekly Report - 06/06/2022 - 06/12/2022

On 06/06/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Loc Nguyen (19) of South Portland for speeding on the ME turnpike northbound in Portland. His license plates were found to be falsely attached. His vehicle was towed.

On 06/06/2022, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Francisco Montalvo (27) of Mexico for erratic operation on the ME turnpike northbound in Lewiston. He was found to not have a current logbook and other commercial violations. Tr. Ellis assisted by conducting a commercial vehicle inspection. Montalvo was summonsed and placed out of service.

On 06/06/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Sydney Donohue (28) of Westbrook on the ME Turnpike southbound in Gray. It was found that she had attached illegal plates on her vehicle. She was charged with Improper Plates and the vehicle was towed away.

On 06/06/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Carly-Joy Coffin for OUI. She took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.

On 06/08/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Derrick Gregoire (33) of Buxton on the ME Turnpike northbound in Falmouth. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended and he had active bail conditions. He was charged with Operating after Suspension, Possession of a Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release. His vehicle was towed away.

On 06/09/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Lester Smith (50) of Connecticut for criminal speeding 83/50 and improper lane change on the ME turnpike northbound in Portland. He was summonsed accordingly.

On 06/09/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Joshua Murphy (25) of Casco for criminal speeding 106/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Wells. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 06/09/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Zachary Smith (20) of Waterboro for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Scarborough. His license was found to be suspended. He was summonsed and a licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 06/10/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Kabala Muka (22) of Westbrook on the ME Turnpike northbound in Gray. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating After Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.