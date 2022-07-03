On 06/27/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Thomas Stanley (50) of Old Orchard Beach for speeding 92/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Arundel. He was found to be violating his conditions of release and arrested. He was transported to York County Jail. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 06/28/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Ryan Hematian (31) of New York for erratic operation on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He was found to have a suspended license. He was issued a summons for failure to control his vehicle and charged with operating without a license. The vehicle was towed away.

On 07/02/2022, at 605 pm, Tr. Anstett stopped Kelvin Villa (26) of Lawrence MA for Criminal Speed on I95 in Saco. Villa was issued a summons.

On 07/03/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Davy Shongo (34) of Massachusetts for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in York. He was found to not have a valid license. He was charged with operating without a license. The vehicle was towed away.

On 07/03/2022, at 1100 am, Tr. Anstett stopped Tayler Mosher (25) of Minot for Criminal Speed on I95 in Litchfield. Mosher was issued a summons. Further charges of driving to endanger are pending.

On 07/03/2022, at 720 pm, Tr. Anstett stopped Thomas Vulaj (27) of Danvers MA for Criminal Speed in a construction zone on I95 in Portland. Vulaj was issued a summons.