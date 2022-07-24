On 07/22/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed Kyle McKone for Criminal Speed for traveling 101 mph in a 70-mph zone.

On 07/22/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed a juvenile for Criminal Speed for traveling 109 mph in a 70-mph zone.

On 07/23/2022, the ARCC started to receive complaints on a white Toyota Camry northbound at MM 15 in Ogunquit. The Toyota was driving erratically, almost crashed into some TT units, and may have hit the median guardrail. Cpl. Cropper was set up at MM 25 in Kennebunk when the Toyota passed him and again almost hit the median guardrail before pulling into the breakdown lane after the emergency blue lights were activated. The driver, CHRISTOPHER A. WALTON (54) of Bridgton, was arrested for OUI Alcohol-Refusal, Driving to Endanger, and VCR x2.

On 07/24/2022, Cpl. Physic pulled over Dustin Hatch for erratic operation. Cpl. Physic arrested Dustin and charged him with OUI.

On 07/24/2022, Tr. Tom Welch and Sgt. Jodell Wilkinson stopped by a neighborhood lemonade stand in Cumberland. The proprietors were very happy to see Troopers stop by.