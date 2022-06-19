On 06/13/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Adriana Arias for OUI. She took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.

On 06/14/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Brian Lawson for operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He blew over the legal limit.

On 06/16/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Rhovon Anderson (27) of Auburn on the ME Turnpike southbound in Auburn. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating After Suspension and his vehicle was towed away.

On 06/16/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Beyzaga Meza (24) of Maynard, MA on the the ME Turnpike southbound in Portland. He did not have a license. He was charged with Operating Without a License and a licensed operator drove him and his vehicle away.

On 06/19/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Beverly Anderson (22) of Poland on the ME Turnpike southbound in Falmouth. Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. Her vehicle was towed away.